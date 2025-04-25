Inter Miami player ratings vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Lionel Messi and Co. stunned by USMNT hopeful Brian White in CONCACAF Champions Cup Semifinal Leg 1

Messi and Miami had no answer for Vancouver's speed and athleticism and paid for it with a 2-0 defeat

Vancouver Whitecaps fans reportedly paid close to three times face value to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi at BC Place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals against Inter Miami. They were not disappointed.

Not only did they get a 90-minute showing from the Argentine maestro, but they also saw their hometown side pull off a stunning 2-0 upset - sparked by a brilliant headed goal from Brian White. It was all Vancouver needed in the first leg, but the job isn’t done yet. Leg 2 is set for April 30 at Chase Field in Florida.

Still, this is a result that will live long in the memory of Whitecaps supporters, especially considering what happened when these two teams met last season. During Inter Miami’s previous visit to BC Place, then-manager Tata Martino rested stars Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets due to fixture congestion - a match Miami still won 2-1. The decision sparked backlash from the Vancouver crowd and prompted Martino to publicly defend his call.

This year, with a spot in the Champions Cup final on the line, both sides fielded full-strength lineups - and it was Vancouver who seized the moment. Following a playbook that has given The Herons issues before, the Whitecaps ceded possession and waited for their chance to strike. White gave an early warning, just missing a through ball in front of goal in the third minute. About 20 minutes later, he made no mistake.

Despite Miami holding 73 percent of the ball in the first 20 minutes, it was caught out on the counter. Sebastian Berhalter picked out White with a perfectly weighted aerial pass, and the striker nodded home in the 24th minute.

Inter Miami looked flat in attack, with Messi leading the team in shots (three) but struggling to find space. Vancouver effectively denied the 37-year-old access to the box, forcing him into long-range attempts and set-piece opportunities. Two of his shots were on target, but Yohei Takaoka was up to the task with a stellar showing in goal.

Berhalter wasn’t done, either. In the 85th minute, the midfielder capped another swift counter with a rocket, sealing the match and possibly giving Vancouver a crucial edge ahead of the return leg. Unless Miami can fix its persistent issues against athletic, counter-attacking sides, its Champions Cup run may be over next week.

