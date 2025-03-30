Inter Miami player ratings vs Philadelphia Union: Lionel Messi returns with a bang as Herons move atop Supporters' Shield standings

The Herons kept their unbeaten start to 2025 alive, courtesy of a second-half winner from the Argentine superstar

Lionel Messi returned to competitive action for Inter Miami on Saturday evening, coming off the bench to score a brilliant solo goal in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union. The victory sent the Herons to the top of both the MLS Supporters' Shield standings and the Eastern Conference.

In a matchup between the league’s top two teams entering Matchday 6, Miami and Philadelphia delivered a thrilling contest, with Javier Mascherano’s side emerging victorious.

The hosts struck first when Finland international Robert Taylor finished off a well-worked move midway through the first half. A pinpoint Jordi Alba cross found U.S. international Benjamin Cremaschi, who set up Taylor for a one-time finish in the box.

Trailing at halftime, the Union brought on U.S. international Indiana Vassilev, but 10 minutes later, Messi entered the fray - and wasted no time making his mark.

Just two minutes after coming on, the Argentine received a pass from Luis Suárez, danced through defenders with dazzling footwork, and slotted home a stunning finish to double Miami’s lead.

Philadelphia fought back, pulling one back in the 80th minute when Daniel Gazdag converted a cross from U.S. youth international Quinn Sullivan - older brother of teenage phenom Cavan. But it wasn’t enough, as Miami held firm to secure the win.

The match was heated, with the hosts picking up seven yellow cards, but the three points were crucial in keeping Miami atop the standings.

Now, the Herons face a quick turnaround as they prepare to take on LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. If Saturday’s performance was any indication, they remain as dangerous as ever.

