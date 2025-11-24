Inter Miami player ratings vs FC Cincinnati: Who can stop Lionel Messi? Argentine superstar now just two wins from MLS Cup glory after a brilliant performance

Miami had less of the ball in the early goings, but were far more clinical with it. They scored from their first real chance. Messi, of course, was the one to finish. But there was some delightful interplay in between, with Mateo Silvetti pinging in the cross for his fellow Argentine to head home. Cincinnati responded with some attacking ideas of their own. Evander - who rather flailed in and out of the game - fired over. Kevin Denkey created chaos. But they couldn't muster an equalizer before the break.

The second half was all Miami. They added a second after 57 minutes. This time, Messi played provider, pivoting and feeding Silvetti, who curled his shot into the far corner. The third came before Cincinnati could blink. Messi was at the center of it all once again. He won the ball deep in his own half, took three touches, and fed an inch-perfect ball into the feet of Allende, who slotted home. Allende bagged a fourth after 75 minutes to put the game to bed for good.

There was even time for a Luis Suárez cameo as he came on in the 76th minute. The Uruguayan star started on the bench in favor of Silvetti - the only real point of drama on the night. Whether he works his way back into the XI remains to be seen, but that’s a question for another day. For now, Miami look as strong as they have all season, breezing into the conference finals - a match in which they will surely be favored.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from TQL Stadium...