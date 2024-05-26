Inter Miami player ratings vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Who needs Lionel Messi when you have Robert Taylor?

The Herons survived without the team's three biggest stars, escaping Canada with three points in hand.

Who needs Lionel Messi when you have Robert Taylor?

Just kidding, obviously. There's no replacing the Argentine icon. But, in the moments when he doesn't play, and there will be many, someone needs to step up. On Saturday night in Vancouver, it was Taylor.

The Finnish winger provided a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over the Whitecaps, helping a shorthanded Inter Miami overcome a trio of star absences. Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez didn't make the long trip to Canada, but Miami were just fine, largely due to Taylor.

He scored the opener: a fantastic curled effort that few goalkeepers in the league could have stopped. Taylor then set up the second, teeing up Leo Campana, who continues his recent run of good form with a key goal.

Miami won't always survive without Messi. In fact, most games will be something of a coin flip when they're without their star. On Saturday, though, Taylor made sure that the coin landed their way, - earning them three big road points in a match few would have expected them to win.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from BC Place...