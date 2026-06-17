Inter have a new goalkeeper! Serie A champions reach agreement with Lazio star

Reigning Serie A champions Inter have made a decisive move in the summer transfer market and are closing in on an agreement for Provedel. The Nerazzurri have been searching for a reliable and experienced presence to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, particularly as they prepare for the departure of veteran Yann Sommer, according to reports. While Josep Martinez has been touted for a more prominent role, coach Cristian Chivu specifically requested the addition of Provedel to ensure elite competition for the number one shirt.

According to transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla, the negotiations between the two clubs have yielded a breakthrough. Lazio were holding out for a fee in the region of around €5 million, while Inter initially aimed for a lower bracket of €2.5m. The two Italian giants eventually met in the middle, settling on a final figure of €3m to facilitate the move. With the clubs now in total agreement, the veteran keeper is expected to finalise the formalities of his transfer to San Siro imminently.



