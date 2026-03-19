Inter are closing in on Vicario: what’s happening with Sommer and Martinez. The Nerazzurri’s plans for next season

Inter have made their decision: Guglielmo Vicario will be their first-choice goalkeeper for the 2026–2027 season. Piero Ausilio is currently in London to finalise negotiations with Tottenham ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.
The Nerazzurri management have been tracking the former Cagliari player for some time and were already interested before the goalkeeper joined Tottenham. Now, after three years in England, Vicario could return to Italy. His potential arrival at Inter would mean the door is open for either Sommer or Martinez to leave.