Inside Under Armour's bid to make defending cool again: Bayern Munich's Sacha Boey heads home to Paris as American sportswear giant takes a leap into football

The talented right-back recently led a masterclass in defending back in his home city to mark an exciting new partnership

At the Terrain de sport Edouard-Pailleron, tucked neatly away in Paris' 19th arrondissement, Sacha Boey returned home on a mission. Having just been signed as Under Armour's newest athlete, he made the journey back to the French capital to help lead a defensive masterclass.

This was an initiative that tied Boey and Under Armour together. On the streets of Paris did Boey learn the art of defending, and the American sportswear giant are making a splash in football with a select choice of stars.

Now featuring more regularly for Bayern Munich, he could soon become a staple in Didier Deschamps' regimented Les Bleus setup too, with the 24-year-old surely on the verge of winning his first senior cap.

GOAL went down to Boey's showcase to discover what all the fuss was about.