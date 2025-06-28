Another injury setback for Real Madrid! Xabi Alonso loses key figure ahead of Juventus clash with Los Blancos star ruled out for remainder of Club World Cup
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso lost a key figure ahead of Juventus clash, with David Alaba ruled out for the remainder of the Club World Cup. The 33-year-old Austrian international had been sidelined since April after sustaining a meniscus injury in his left knee, which required surgery. Though he was making progress in his rehabilitation, his latest calf problem has forced Madrid to rule him out.
- Fresh setback for Alaba
- Centre-back ruled out of CWC
- Huijsen taking centre stage