Injury-plagued forgotten Chelsea man ruled out for another month after freak incident in training as Blues weigh up Douglas Luiz loan

Essugo initially suffered a serious thigh injury in September, with Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior confirming the youngster's latest setback on Friday. "Dario picked up a really unfortunate injury," Rosenior said. "He slipped in training and he is going to be out for a while, over a month. It is a real shame because he is an outstanding player who I was really looking forward to working with."

The 20-year-old's absence is a blow for the Blues, who are also currently without Romeo Lavia, the Belgian missing for the west London side since November. Essugo and Lavia's absence has prompted speculation that Chelsea may look to bring in a new midfielder this month. Rosenior, though, insists he is content with his current options.

"In terms of our midfield options, we have got Enzo (Fernandez), Moi (Caicedo), Andrey Santos, Reece James…it is not bad," Rosenior continued. "I have been really clear on this. I don’t want to bring in players who don’t enhance the group or the chemistry we are building. We have to be very selective if we do bring a player in a certain position, they have to have a clear impact on the team."