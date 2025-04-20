'Injured in time for a Sunday roast!' - Man Utd fans fume as 'ghost' Luke Shaw dropped from Ruben Amorim's squad just one game after returning from injury with 'rest' reason provided
Luke Shaw has been dropped from Manchester United's squad against Wolves just one game after returning from injury, and Red Devils fans are livid.
- Shaw dropped from Man Utd squad
- Only played once since injury return
- Fans are furious with left-back