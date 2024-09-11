'It's important' - Lee Carsley sends clear message to Ben White over England future

Getty/GOALFred Garratt-Stanley'It's important' - Lee Carsley sends clear message to Ben White over England futureEnglandB. WhiteArsenalEngland vs FinlandFinlandUEFA Nations League BPremier LeagueEngland's interim manager Lee Carsley has sent a clear message to Arsenal's Ben White regarding his England future.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWhite ruled himself out of England duty in 2022Carsley will not contact Arsenal defenderClaims responsibility lies with 26-year-oldArticle continues below