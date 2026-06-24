'It was important for our captain to score' - Bruno Fernandes relieved to see Cristiano Ronaldo open 2026 World Cup goal account for Portugal

Ronaldo responded to a week of intense scrutiny by scoring the opener in the sixth minute before adding a second before half-time. In doing so, Ronaldo made history by becoming the first male player to score in six different World Cups. Fernandes acknowledged the magnitude of this achievement and the sheer necessity of having their talisman firing.

Fernandes said: "It was important for our captain to score. It was important for us that he scored. He's our go-to player in attack. We're very happy for him."

Fernandes added: "It's always special to get an assist with the national team, especially at the World Cup, which is a special tournament."