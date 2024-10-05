Lisandro Martinez Man Utd Instagram (@lisandromartinezzz)
Scott Wilson

'Immensely happy' - Man Utd star Lisandro Martinez and partner Muri Lopez announce they are expecting first baby together

L. MartinezManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez and his partner Muri Lopez are expecting their first baby together.

