I'm a Celebrity: Coleen Rooney, Jill Scott, Ian Wright & football players & partners to have entered the jungle

From Ian Wright to Harry Redknapp, to Rebekah Vardy to David Ginola, here's the football figures who appeared on the popular reality show

Reality television series I'm a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here! is as addictive as it is horrifying to most viewers, where celebrities and high-profile figures are made to survive in an Australian jungle for several weeks in dire conditions.

Contestants are made to compete in gruesome challenges in their quest to be crowed 'King' or 'Queen' of the jungle, and over the years, a fair few figures of the football industry have been made to survive in the wild.

GOAL takes a look at former football players, managers and partners who have been participants of the show.