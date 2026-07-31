Everton star's father addresses claims he has agreed summer transfer to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal

Since joining Everton from Marseille in July 2024 on a five-year deal, Ndiaye - who has registered 44 goals and 23 assists across his career - is prioritising his sporting development and international ambitions over financial gain, according to his father.

Abdoulaye added: "He still has plans. He knows he has to keep working harder. Senegal needs him, just as he needs Senegal. Everything he does today, he does for his country. He knows he can earn a lot of money there, but he also thinks his level could drop.

"He's not the type to prioritise money over his career. His goal is to win another Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, win the World Cup, and one day become a Ballon d'Or winner. That's what motivates him today."