Press reports have revealed the salary that Everton's Senegalese winger Iliman Ndiaye would command to agree a move to Al-Hilal in the current summer transfer window.

Al-Hilal have opened talks with Everton over a deal for Ndiaye this summer, with the Saudi club keen to add a new winger.

According to Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", the 26-year-old would pocket a huge weekly wage of 270,000 pounds sterling, an offer that would tempt him into agreeing the move.

Everton, meanwhile, are holding out for 70 million pounds sterling (81 million euros) before they sanction the Senegalese winger's exit to Al-Hilal.

That price tag would make Ndiaye more expensive than Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, whom "the Boss" signed from West Ham United for around 80 million euros.

Ndiaye has been at Everton since the summer of 2024, when he arrived from Olympique Marseille. He featured in 34 matches last season, scoring just 6 goals and providing 3 assists.