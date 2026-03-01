Getty Images Sport
'You need to run!' - Igor Tudor tells 'fatigued' Tottenham players not to ‘cry’ over his methods at Spurs
The demand for physical intensity
Tudor, tasked with steering the north London club away from the Premier League relegation zone, has wasted no time in implementing a 'shock-and-awe' regime designed to fix what he perceives as a major fitness deficit. Following a humbling 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in his first game at the helm, Tudor has made it clear that the luxury of comfort is no longer an option for his underperforming stars. Tudor’s philosophy is rooted in high-intensity pressing, a style he believes is currently impossible to execute given the state of the squad. He has been unapologetic about the workload, insisting that the only way out of their current slump is through pure physical exertion.
Putting petrol in the engine
The former Marseille and Lazio boss has immediately implemented a gruelling fitness regime, prioritising conditioning for a squad he believes has showed signs of physical decline. When questioned on whether he was pushing the players to their limits, Tudor wants Tottenham 'soldiers' to fight and noted that work on the training ground is non-negotiable.
"I put some runs without the ball. Never players like runs without the ball so we put some runs without balls [into the sessions]," Tudor admitted as reported by The Telegraph. "But it’s a moment when there is no time to think too much about what somebody doesn’t like. And the best thing is that they understand this. So they gave me their availability to do these things."
"Physically, I believe, we are not in an amazing situation. They have played lots of games in the last period without lots of players available and it meant the physical condition of the team has dropped down. So we need to use this period where we don’t play the games to put some petrol in the engine, so the engine starts to work better."
Tudor's challenge to the youth
With several senior players still sidelined, Tudor is increasingly reliant on the club’s younger contingent. He has challenged these starlets to abandon any excuses and embrace the responsibility of saving Tottenham’s season. "Some players are still young," Tudor noted. "They were brought here to help and now maybe they are in a moment where they need to resolve the problems. So, if you have too many of these players because of the amount of injuries who are playing together in the squad, it does create some problems."
The manager’s message to the academy graduates and young signings is clear: it is time to grow up. "But it is also an opportunity and a challenge to grow fast, to become a man," he added. "To grow fast and say, ‘Come on, I’m the guy, give me the ball, I will score’ instead of just, ‘What can I do, I’m just here you know’. This is the challenge for each of them. Why not? To say, ‘Come on, give me the ball, I will not cry, I will take the ball, I will defend my box’."
Finding soldiers for the survival scrap
Tottenham currently sit in a precarious 16th position in the Premier League table, and the threat of the drop is becoming uncomfortably real for the north London giants. With a trip to Fulham on the horizon, the pressure is mounting on Tudor to find a winning formula. The coach has been bolstered by the return of Pedro Porro and Kevin Danso to training, but he remains coy on which members of the squad have truly bought into his combative and demanding philosophy.
Ultimately, Tudor is searching for a specific mentality to drag Spurs out of their current slump, though he is keeping his evaluations private for now. When asked if he had identified enough "soldiers" within the dressing room to survive the relegation scrap, the Croatian offered a cryptic response. "I will tell you when the season finishes," he said, leaving the players in no doubt that their places and futures are under constant scrutiny as they prepare for a defining run of fixtures.
