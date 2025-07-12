Liverpool FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Ibrahima Konate tells Liverpool he could join Real Madrid THIS summer - and Reds could cash in to avoid Trent Alexander-Arnold situation

I. KonateReal MadridLiverpoolLaLigaPremier LeagueTransfers

Ibrahima Konate, into the final year of his contract, has already told Liverpool that he is open to a departure this summer, so long as Real Madrid sign him.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Konate tells Liverpool he is open to leaving this summer
  • Only wants to join Real Madrid, either this summer or next
  • Reds want to avoid another Trent Alexander-Arnold situation
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match