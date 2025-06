Ibrahima Konate snubbed Liverpool colleague Mohamed Salah as he backed compatriot Ousmane Dembele to win Ballon d'Or.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Konate backed Dembele to win the Ballon d'Or

Snubbed Liverpool colleague Salah

Yamal and Raphinha also in the race for Golden Ball Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱