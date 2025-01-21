'I can die for this team' - Ibrahima Konate reveals he's playing with painkillers at Liverpool after 'rushing' comeback from injury

Getty Images SportRitabrata Banerjee'I can die for this team' - Ibrahima Konate reveals he's playing with painkillers at Liverpool after 'rushing' comeback from injuryI. KonateLiverpoolPremier LeagueIbrahima Konate claimed that he has been playing with painkillers at Liverpool after rushing comeback from knee injury.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKonate expressed his commitment to LiverpoolHas been playing with painkillersRemained sidelined with knee injury after Real Madrid clashFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱