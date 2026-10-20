Real Madrid defender Ibrahima Konate represented the squad at Ciudad Real Madrid on Tuesday ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against RB Leipzig. Jose Mourinho's side enter Matchday 3 seeking to maintain their 100 per cent European record following earlier wins over Inter Milan and Roma.

The encounter carries deep personal significance for Konate, who made 66 appearances for Leipzig between 2017 and 2021 before arriving in Spain.

"Tomorrow is a very special match for me because I will play against my former club," Konate stated. "I am very happy to see my former team-mates, and we are eager to win tomorrow and be in a good position among the top eight."