Ibrahima Konate is miles off Real Madrid's level: Out-of-contract Liverpool defender is a liability who would cause Blancos' backline big problems

When Madrid last visited Anfield a year ago, speculation was already rife that Alexander-Arnold was bound for Santiago Bernabeu. It's an eerily similar story this time around, with Konate being heavily linked with a move to Madrid when his contract expires next summer.

The big difference between the two situations, though, is that whereas Liverpool fans were desperate for Alexander-Arnold to sign a new deal, there is nothing like the same clamour for the club to pull out all the stops to convince Konate to stay. The supporters would like him to extend his contract, of course. As well as starring in last season's Premier League title triumph, Konate is also a very likeable character who is considered a very positive presence, on and off the pitch.

Liverpool would also be loath to lose another player to Madrid - and this time for absolutely nothing after they managed to recoup €10 million (£8m/$11m) for Alexander-Arnold so he could represent Madrid at the Club World Cup. However, while missing out on a massive transfer fee would undoubtedly hit hard, there is a growing feeling at Anfield that Konate would be no great loss from a purely sporting perspective.

Indeed, one could easily argue that Liverpool are already paying a very heavy price for failing to pre-emptively replace Konate before the close of the summer transfer window.