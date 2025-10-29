'I was wrong' - Liam Rosenior apologises to Malick Fofana after criticising referee for Ismael Doukoure red card

Strasbourg head coach Rosenior has issued an apology after retracting his earlier criticism of referee Eric Wattellier’s decision to send off Doukoure during the 2-1 defeat to Lyon on Sunday. The defender was dismissed in the 67th minute for a late and dangerous challenge on Lyon winger Fofana, who was forced off on a stretcher with a serious ankle injury.

Rosenior had initially protested the decision, suggesting that the red card was excessive and that Wattellier had “judged based on the injury, not the play.” The incident, which occurred just moments after Strasbourg had fought to regain control of the match, ultimately shifted momentum as Afonso Moreira struck late to secure victory for Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.

After reviewing the footage post-match, Rosenior reversed his stance. “We all make mistakes,” he admitted at his Tuesday press conference. “I reacted in the heat of the moment. I was wrong about the red card. I apologise. I hope Malick Fofana recovers quickly.”