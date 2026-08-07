Álvarez and his coach Diego Simeone sitting down face to face: for hours that meeting has been floated as one of the final steps towards breaking a deadlock in negotiations that look, publicly at least, completely stalled.

Sport confirmed the striker had already met the Atlético Madrid coach, with the two coming together during the World Cup.

They met in Miami on 2 July, with Simeone taking advantage of a visit to the Argentina camp to spend time with his son.

That gave coach and player the perfect chance to thrash out the difficult situation Julián faces in the current transfer market.

Sources consulted by the newspaper say the player left no room for doubt. He wants Barcelona for the 2026-2027 season. Not Paris Saint-Germain, not the Premier League, not anyone else. His mind is set on the Catalan shirt and nothing more.

Simeone, for his part, wanted to make one thing clear. He is a coach of the club, bound to respect the decisions taken by the Atlético Madrid board. But he has no desire to endure a season poisoned by an internal atmosphere that does the group no good.