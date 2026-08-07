The future of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is entering a decisive phase during this period of the summer transfer window.
Barcelona remain convinced they can sign Alvarez, staying in constant contact with the Argentine.
Sport newspaper report that Barcelona are confident the strategy they devised some time ago will bear fruit as pre-season progresses and the logic of the market ultimately takes hold.
Barca, though, will have to make a significant financial effort to compensate Atletico Madrid, who feel they have been wronged.