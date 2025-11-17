Getty Images Sport
'I'm not satisfied' - Conor Gallagher admits he needs more Atletico Madrid game time ahead of January transfer window amid links with Manchester United move
Gallagher's promising move now shadowed by uncertainty
When Atletico secured Gallagher from Chelsea in the summer of 2024, it felt like the beginning of a long and productive chapter for both player and club. Gallagher had just come off several standout seasons in England, rising through Chelsea’s academy, shining during his loan spell at Crystal Palace, and completing 136 Premier League appearances filled with intensity, pressing, and late bursts into the box. His €40 million (£35m/$46m) transfer fee reflected not only his reputation but also Atletico’s confidence that he could become a central figure in Simeone’s midfield.
He wasted no time making an impression in Spain. Gallagher became the first Englishman in 101 years to score for Atletico, immediately displaying the tenacity, forward drive, and tireless work rate that had earned him admiration in England. His early performances suggested he was tailor-made for Simeone’s relentless style, often finishing matches completely exhausted after covering ground in every phase of play.
Yet as the season progressed, the momentum stalled. Gallagher’s role became inconsistent, and minutes gradually slipped away. By early 2025, he had logged only 339 league minutes and completed just one full match since September. With established figures like Koke, Pablo Barrios, and Alex Baena fitting Simeone’s tactical structure more precisely, Gallagher found himself more frequently rotated, often used for energy rather than entrusted with a regular starting place. What began as a career-defining move slowly transformed into a frustrating waiting game.
Gallagher breaks his silence: "I'm not satisfied"
The growing speculation about his future eventually reached Gallagher, who chose to address it openly. In recent weeks, he has been strongly linked with United, who are considering him as a January reinforcement should he become available. His honesty regarding his current role made clear that he is wrestling with mixed emotions.
“I’m not satisfied. I don’t think anyone will be if they don’t play as much as they would like, but I will continue to work very hard to, whenever I have the opportunity, help the team and hopefully more opportunities will come to be a starter,” he said in an interview with AS, acknowledging his frustration with the lack of consistent minutes.
At the same time, Gallagher rejected the idea that he is searching for a way out. He spoke with genuine appreciation for Atletico and a strong desire to succeed in Spain. “I’m very happy here. My goal is to win titles with Atleti and I want to have a bigger role in the team. And, as I said, I’m going to continue working to the maximum to play more minutes and be able to help the team.”
Gallagher remains committed, ambitious, and respectful of Simeone’s decisions, but he cannot ignore the impact his restricted playing time is having, not only on his club career but also on his international prospects.
The World Cup clock is ticking and time is running out
For Gallagher, the consequences of limited playing time extend well beyond Madrid. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, he knows that irregular minutes could jeopardise his place in England’s squad. His opportunities have already shrunk in recent international windows, and he recognises the significance of the challenge ahead.
“That’s one of my goals. I have spoken to Thomas Tuchel and he has told me what he needs from me and what I have to do to return to the team. And it seems that, right now, it’s very difficult for me to get to that point. But, as I said before, I will continue to do my best to get more minutes and, hopefully, return to the national team,” he admitted. His response underscored both his desire to represent England and his awareness of the reality he faces: national-team football requires rhythm, consistency, and trust—conditions that have been hard for him to find in Simeone’s structured system.
The competition around him at Atletico is relentless. Koke’s leadership, Baena’s creativity, and Barrios’ defensive discipline align seamlessly with Atletico’s tactical identity. Gallagher’s high-energy, box-to-box profile remains valuable, but Simeone’s preference for positional control and experience has kept him on the periphery. As links with the Red Devils grow louder, the midfielder faces a difficult crossroads.
The road ahead for Gallagher
Gallagher’s situation now enters a decisive period as Atletico approach January with a player who is fully committed but undeniably underused. He respects Simeone, speaks with admiration for the club, and genuinely wants to win trophies in Madrid. But ambition alone cannot replace the minutes he needs, and the coming weeks will force Atletico to confront a critical question: is Gallagher a long-term piece of the project, or is the timing right to let him pursue a more prominent role elsewhere?
From Gallagher’s perspective, his approach remains professional and patient. He has not demanded an exit and continues to push for more responsibility in training. Yet he is fully aware that his career cannot afford another prolonged period on the margins.
The next chapter will depend on how Simeone sees him fitting into a midfield. If Gallagher’s opportunities grow, he will stay and fight for his place. If not, the January window may offer a path toward the minutes he needs and the international future he continues to chase.
