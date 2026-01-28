‘I love him!' - Ex-Arsenal star defends 'born goalscorer' Viktor Gyokeres amid £64m striker's dismal open play run

The former defender has urged supporters and pundits to show patience with Gyokeres, despite the forward’s alarming dip in form. The Sweden international arrived from Sporting CP in the summer with a burgeoning reputation as one of Europe’s most lethal finishers, yet he has found the transition to the Premier League far tougher than anticipated.

The 27-year-old’s struggles were highlighted during Sunday’s clash against Manchester United, where he was named amongst the substitutes. Although he had shown flashes of promise with goals in cup competitions against Chelsea and Inter recently, his record in the top flight has become a source of concern. He has not found the net from open play in the league since September, a drought that has seen questions raised about his suitability for Mikel Arteta’s system. After 28 matches in all competitions, he has found the net on nine occasions.

However, Gibbs, who won two FA Cups during his time in north London, is adamant that the "bust" label is premature. Speaking to ESPN FC, he argued that six months is an insufficient sample size to judge a player adapting to a new league and a highly specific tactical setup.

"I don’t think you can call him a bust after six months, you’ve got to give him more time," Gibbs stated. "He’s an out and out goalscorer, a born goalscorer, you can see that. There’s other parts to the team that lead to a striker firing on all cylinders."