'I leave the game with a sense of peace and deep fulfillment' - USWNT legend Crystal Dunn retires at 33 after storied career

A mainstay of the USWNT for over a decade, Dunn earned 160 caps and scored 25 goals despite spending much of her international career out of position at left back. Her defensive reliability and ability to rise in high-pressure moments made her indispensable during the 2019 World Cup triumph and the gold-medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she played nearly every minute.

“I leave the game with a sense of peace and deep fulfillment for all that I’ve accomplished,” said Dunn via a statement provided by U.S. Soccer. “I’m grateful for the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to work with, from teammates and coaches to family and friends, and all the amazing moments we’ve shared. I’m very much looking forward to my next chapter ahead.”