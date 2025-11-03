'I don't know anything!' - Swedish wonderkid keeps close cards to his chest amid links with dream Man Utd move

For all the transfer buzz, the teenager himself remains unfazed. Speaking to Expressen, Filling brushed off the speculation with maturity well beyond his years.

“It’s nothing special. I don’t know much. I’m focused on AIK and that’s where all my focus lies. So, I’ll just continue there.”

When pressed on whether he’s thinking about his future, his answer was even simpler:

“No. I don’t know anything, so no, I’m not thinking about it that much."

The Swedish youngster further shares that he is only focused on developing at AIK and getting regular minutes as soon as possible.

“To take a starting place in the team and do as well as I can in every match and every chance I get. I want to continue and deliver more points."

Despite turning heads across Europe, Filling knows that any move to England would be a long-term project. Under FIFA’s transfer rules, he cannot move to the UK until November 2026, when he turns 18, though a deal can be agreed in advance.

The youngster’s grounded attitude has impressed coaches and scouts alike. Sources in Sweden describe him as a “focused, humble and analytical player”. AIK currently sit fourth in the Allsvenskan table.