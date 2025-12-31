Getty Images
'I am sure Lionel Messi wants to return' - Barcelona presidential candidate insists homecoming for Inter Miami superstar is essential 'for the future of the club'
Barcelona failed to retain Messi's services
Barcelona's long-standing financial issues meant they were unable to extend Messi's stay. The club cited financial and structural obstacles posed by La Liga regulations as a reason for the forward's exit.
The 38-year-old went on to win two Ligue 1 titles at PSG before departing for Inter Miami in 2023. Messi penned an initial two-and-a-half year deal with the Herons and extended his stay in October, agreeing fresh terms through to 2028.
Messi was instrumental as Miami won the MLS Cup in the 2025 season, with the 2022 World Cup winner also named league MVP for the second year running. And having extended his stateside stay, a return to Barcelona in the immediate future appears unlikely.
Messi return in a playing capacity 'unrealistic' - Laporta
Barcelona president Laporta has admitted that it is "unrealistic" that Messi will return to the club, but says he wants to hold a tribute match for the club's record goalscorer. "For me to make speculation that is unrealistic, nor do I think is fair, I believe that is not appropriate," Laporta told Catalunya Radio last month.
On a potential tribute match once the Spotify Camp Nou renovations were complete, the 63-year-old added: "It would be right that he has the best tribute in the world, and it would be wonderful to have it here, in front of 105,000 fans."
Laporta's rival, Ciria, whose campaign falls under the name "Moviment 42", insists it is essential that Messi returns to Barcelona in some capacity as the Blaugrana continue to battle their major financial issues. Ciria's background is in economics and he sees himself as the ideal candidate to solve the club's financial woes.
Messi return is 'strategic' for future of the club
Speaking exclusively with Spanish publication SPORT, Ciria has said he is working on a deal for Messi return to Barcelona. When asked if he had approached or spoken with the experienced Argentina international, he said: "Leo Messi is a multinational company, and the truth is that it’s enviable, and we should take note of many things because it has top-level professionals at all levels. So, this isn’t about going out for a barbecue, it’s about proposing a real project in which Leo Messi is a strategic partner for the club. The people around Leo Messi and those who make decisions with him have a project, for Leo Messi to be a strategic partner in all areas where we urgently need to increase revenue."
When quizzed on the impact Messi's return to the club would have, Ciria replied: "Just one fact: we are generating €994 million in revenue. In the 17-18 season, with what I consider to be the worst board of directors in the club’s history, we generated €990 million. If I apply only inflation and the cost of living, Barça should be generating €1.2 billion in revenue today. Either we realise that Leo Messi is strategic, not just for today, but for the future of the club and to protect and preserve the ownership model, or we are not understanding the world of sport."
'I would love Messi to say goodbye stadium by stadium'
Ciria did concede, however, that Messi's return in a playing capacity was not up to him, stating: "That will be decided by the sporting management together with him, not by Marc Ciria. This changes things….
"I would love Leo Messi to say goodbye stadium by stadium as a Barcelona player, but if that cannot happen, then as an institutional and commercial figure who will give us the resources we need."
Pressed on whether Messi has responded to his proposal yet, Ciria added: "That’s for later. Not all the answers today. We will have answers, of course we will, we will fine-tune things and I am sure that Leo wants to return to Barça. And Barça needs Leo."
Barcelona ended the year top of La Liga having won eight successive matches to move four points clear of rivals Real Madrid. They return to action with a short trip across Barcelona to take on rivals Espanyol this weekend.
