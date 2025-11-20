AFP
'It was a huge mistake' - Karim Adeyemi explains illegal weapons came from 'mystery box' he found on TikTok after Borussia Dortmund star avoids jail time and gets €450k fine
Adeyemi sanctioned with the illegal possession of weapons
Germany's preparations for their World Cup qualifier against Slovakia were marred by controversy after BILD revealed that Adeyemi had been charged with possession of illegal weapons. Per the report, both the German football federation (DFB) and Borussia Dortmund were caught unawares after learning about the conviction via media leaks, with the former Red Bull Salzburg prodigy preferring to be tight-lipped about the controversy before the disclosure.
Adeyemi was found to be in possession of two illegal weapons – a knuckleduster and a stun gun – which are strictly forbidden under German law without an official permit. Prosecutors charged the speedy winger with a staggering €450,000 fine. The public prosecutor’s office reported that a penalty order imposing "60 daily fines of €7,500" became legally binding on October 30. The case was adjudicated by the district court in Wetter.
“BVB always takes criminal allegations seriously and uses them as an opportunity to discuss them with its employees while respecting confidentiality obligations,” Borussia Dortmund stated in their official release following the breaking of the news.
Adeyemi, however, was fortunate to come away with a financial penalty. Under German weapons legislation, his actions could have carried a prison sentence of up to three years – or as many as 10 if brass knuckles were involved. In this case, however, the sanction was limited to a fine, calculated on the basis of his income. As a result, he received an entry in the central register but did not incur a formal criminal record.
Adeyemi issues public apology on social media
Taking to Instagram stories, the 23-year-old speedster admitted to making a "huge" mistake by possessing weapons without an official permit.
"You have probably seen the headlines about me in the last few days. It is not easy for me to talk about this," he said. "At the beginning of 2024, out of carelessness and without really thinking about what I was doing, I ordered a so-called ‘mystery box’ on the internet. It contained items that are not permitted under weapons legislation. Many months later, the package was delivered and ended up unopened at the police station.
"Nevertheless, it was a huge mistake. One that I am very sorry about, that cost me dearly and that I deeply regret. I know that I am in the public eye and have a role model function. I did not live up to that. That is precisely why it hurts me all the more that I acted so recklessly. I have learned more from this than I can put into words. And I promise you that I will avoid such mistakes in the future. Thank you to everyone who still trusts and supports me."
Dortmund chief comes to Adeyemi's defence
Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken addressed the matter and defended Adeyemi. "We naturally took the matter very seriously and have since been able to speak with Karim Adeyemi at length and clearly about his behavior," Ricken told Sky Sport. "He deeply regrets his mistake. However, it must also be taken into account that he had to pay a hefty fine, no one was harmed, and the player continues to be considered to have no criminal record.
"Karim Adeyemi has firmly promised us that he will not make such a mistake again. We trust him to keep his word."
Adeyemi's national team future will not be affected
Speaking to ZDF, German football federation (DFB) sporting director Rudi Voller acknowledged that Adeyemi committed a mistake, but also admitted that sometimes, some issues are blown out of proportion.
“Yes, of course we didn't know [about Adeyemi illegally possessing weapons]. The day after the game in Luxembourg, Lars Ricken called me and told me," he revealed. "He didn't know everything either. Then Julian [Nagelsmann] and I grabbed Karim. We wanted to hear his side of the story. He then tried to explain it to us, more or less.
“We still have the feeling that the lad is developing exceptionally well in the national team. We also live a bit in a time of outrage culture here in Germany… Everyone is always quick to complain, not that I want to sugarcoat it. It's naive or stupid, no matter what you call it.”
Adeyemi might have missed both the World Cup qualifiers during the recent international break, but he is a player with an X-factor, and Nagelsmann recognises as much. After making his debut in 2021, he didn't feature in a single game for Die Mannschaft in 2022, 2023, or 2024, before returning to the setup earlier this year.
