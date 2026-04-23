Huge injury concern for Tottenham as Roberto De Zerbi left sweating on fitness of key player ahead of must-win Wolves game

Udogie, 23, has had a number of fitness issues this term, including knee and hamstring problems. This new setback is a frustrating development for the defender, who had only recently returned from a hamstring problem, starting both of De Zerbi’s first two games in charge this month.

It is unclear exactly what the latest issue is, but the Italian full-back is now a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Molineux as a result, according to SunSport. Spurs head into the fixture in desperate need of points, currently sitting two points from safety with only five games remaining in the Premier League season to maintain their top-flight status.