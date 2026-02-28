AFP
Revealed: How much it will cost Man Utd, Liverpool & Man City to lure transfer targets such as Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali & Tino Livramento away from Newcastle
- Getty Images Sport
Newcastle stars are in-demand
A number of the Premier League's heavy hitters are believed to be circling St. James' Park as they seek to pick apart the Magpies this summer. Alexander Isak's British record-breaking move to Liverpool on deadline day in September destabilised the club, with rivals believing they can lure Newcastle's star players away from the Tyne.
Anthony Gordon has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with a return to Merseyside mooted. Liverpool have been monitoring the England international as they look to rectify their left wing issues, which stems from Luis Diaz's departure for Bayern Munich.
Arsenal and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Gordon, while the Gunners had considered a move for central midfielder Sandro Tonali on deadline day earlier this month following injury to Mikel Merino. The Italian remained at the club but is expected to depart for pastures new at the end of the season.
Gordon and Tonali aren't the only Newcastle stars that are wanted by Premier League heavyweights this summer, with Tino Livramento on Manchester City's radar as the Cityzens strive to strengthen at right-back. Bruno Guimaraes is another that City are tracking, though luring the Newcastle captain away from the club will prove easier said than done.
Malick Thiaw, Nick Woltemade, Joe Willock and Lewis Miley have also been linked with a summer exit.
Gordon, Guimaraes & Tonali asking price revealed
And The Telegraph has revealed the likely asking price for each player should Newcastle entertain the idea of cashing on in their in-demand stars. Gordon is one of two players that Newcastle would likely demand £100 million ($135m) for. Gordon has struggled for form this season having netted just three league goals but still has his admirers.
In addition, the former Everton man penned a long-term contract in October 2024, with Newcastle under no pressure to sell the 25-year-old. Midfielder Guimaraes is another who'd command £100m, though like Gordon; the club aren't pushed to cash in on the Brazilian, who is contracted to St. James' Park until 2029.
Guimaraes is unlikely to push for a departure, though the same can't be said of Tonali, who'd be expected to bring in between £90m ($121m) and £100m. The Italian's agent fuelled rumours of a potential summer exit by saying the Italian will assess all of his options at the end of the season earlier this month.
Thiaw is one of two new signings whose future has been subject to speculation. The German moved to Newcastle from AC Milan last year, and has been a revelation for Eddie Howe's side, with United reportedly interested in the centre-back, who'd cost £80m ($108m).
Compatriot Woltemade has been linked with a return to Germany after just one season in England. Bayern Munich were keen on the 24-year-old prior to his Magpies move and are believed to retain an interest in the towering frontman, but would need to part with £69m ($93m) to bring him back to the Bundesliga.
- Getty Images Sport
Livramento & Willock set to leave
Two players who are tipped to leave in the summer are Livramento and Willock. The former is wanted by City as Pep Guardiola's side weigh up their right-back options ahead of the summer window, with Brentford's Michael Kayode also a potential option for the Manchester giants.
The England international's unwillingness to sign a new contract for Howe's side puts the Tyne outfit in a perilous position. Even so, Newcastle would still want between £60m and £70m ($94m) for Livramento. The Magpies stance on Willock is softer, the midfielder having struggled for regular action this season. The 26-year-old was tipped to leave the club last month as Crystal Palace weighed up a move for the former Arsenal man, though he ultimately remained at the club, and scored a crucial header in the 1-1 draw with PSG in January.
Newcastle would likely accept an offer of around £15m ($20m) for Willock with the midfielder dropping down the midfield pecking order under Howe. One midfielder who won't be leaving anytime soon is Miley, with the academy product not for sale. Perhaps stung by Elliot Anderson's rise to stardom with Nottingham Forest, the Magpies are keen to avoid a repeat with Miley unlikely to depart.
Magpies floundering in the league
Newcastle will hope that transfer talk doesn't distract the players as they look to return to winning ways. While the Magpies have won four of their last five competitive matches following their midweek 3-2 win over Qarabag, they have lost four of their last five league outings.
And they'll hope to get their domestic campaign back on track when they host Everton on Saturday afternoon, the Toffees having lost their last two top-flight games.
Advertisement