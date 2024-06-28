Julian Gressel Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

How to fill Lionel Messi’s boots! USMNT star Julian Gressel doing it his way after three goal contributions for Inter Miami during talismanic captain’s Copa America-enforced absence

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFJulian GresselArgentina

Julian Gressel feels he can continue to fill Lionel Messi’s boots at Inter Miami, with three goal contributions recorded in the Argentine’s absence.

  • Argentine superstar on international duty
  • Could miss at least three more games
  • Others having to provide Herons creativity
