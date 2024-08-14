Hit or Miss? Every one of England’s Lionesses to play in the NWSL

As Esme Morgan, Jess Carter and Katie Zelem prepare to feature in the top league in the U.S., GOAL judges the English stars who have done it before

For a long time, the number of England internationals to have played in the NWSL, the top league in United States women's soccer, has been rather small. There have been high-profile cases, such as Rachel Daly at the Houston Dash, and regular returnees, such as Lianne Sanderson and Jodie Taylor, but this summer has seen no fewer than three members of the Lionesses' 2023 Women's World Cup squad head Stateside for new challenges.

Esme Morgan was the first to seal her move across the pond, leaving childhood club Manchester City to join the Washington Spirit. Jess Carter followed, signing for Gotham after six years at Chelsea, and former Manchester United captain Katie Zelem then landed on the west coast in August, becoming Angel City's latest addition.

All three are doing something that few England stars have done before, in signing for an NWSL club for several years. But there are a number of Lionesses who have lit up the league before. So, who are those stars and how did they fare? GOAL takes a look back over the years...