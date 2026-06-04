The transfer saga surrounding the German rising star of last season's Bundesliga appeared to be drawing to a close on Thursday. According to Bild, 1. FC Köln have decided to accept FC Brentford's €50 million offer for the 19-year-old attacker.
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Historic mega-transfer reportedly called off! Said El Mala appears to have thrown a spanner in the works for 1. FC Köln
The proposed deal valued El Mala at €45m up front, with a further €5m in easily attainable add-ons. It also included a 15% sell-on clause, a contract until 2030, and a €4m-per-year salary.
Both clubs had set a deadline for Friday, and the Bees were confident of a positive reply from the Cathedral City outfit. However, the player's camp has since changed its stance: El Mala's mother is said to be handling the talks with Brentford, who are reported to be sweetening the deal with an XXL commission for the family. According to Sky, the family has now called off the record-breaking transfer and rejected Brentford, with El Mala reportedly holding out for an offer from a bigger club. His future is once again said to be "completely open".
For both clubs, the transfer would have set a new record. Had the move gone through, El Mala would have eclipsed Anthony Modeste's €29 million transfer to TJ Quanjian in 2018 as 1. FC Köln's record sale and Dango Ouattara's €42.8 million move from AFC Bournemouth to Brentford as the Bees' biggest signing.
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Said El Mala has withdrawn from BVB's match due to his brother Malek.
It remains unclear whether the future of Said's brother, Malek El Mala, influenced the collapsed negotiations. The pair are close and live together, and they made the switch from Viktoria Köln to Effzeh as a double transfer. However, Malek El Mala currently features only for the club's second string in the Regionalliga West. Last season he scored five goals in 13 appearances, but then missed almost six months because of a muscle tear.
Their joint career planning already cost Borussia Dortmund a chance to sign Said in 2024, as the club refused to include Malek in the deal. "That was the end of it for me," he told 11Freunde in a joint interview. Said is convinced that his older brother will also reach the top: "I am one hundred per cent sure that Malek will follow the same path."
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Said El Mala: Controversy surrounding Kwasniok and his failure to be selected for the World Cup
El Mala's impressive Bundesliga debut drew interest from more suitors than just the Bees. FC Bayern were also credited with a long-standing interest in the young forward. Brighton & Hove Albion, led by German coach Fabian Hürzeler, later emerged as clear favourites to secure the Krefeld-born forward, but the Seagulls were reportedly unwilling to meet 1. FC Köln's €50 million valuation, with their own limit said to be just €35 million.
El Mala was the club's standout performer as they battled relegation, starting all 34 Bundesliga matches and contributing 13 goals and five assists. As the campaign wore on, though, then-coach Lukas Kwasniok's handling of the youngster sparked controversy: to many observers' bewilderment, the 19-year-old was often used as a substitute. When Kwasniok departed in March, El Mala posted a celebratory video with strike partner Ragnar Ache.
Under Kwasniok's successor, Rene Wagner, El Mala started every remaining Bundesliga match and added three more goals. Despite his contributions, he was left out of Germany's World Cup squad.
"He had a great second half of the season, scored well," national coach Julian Nagelsmann said at the May squad announcement, before outlining why he ultimately left El Mala out. "Of course, he also fits in very well with Cologne's style of play. The question was: is he ready for our style of play at a different attacking level? If you look at the heatmap in Cologne, it's close to their own goal."