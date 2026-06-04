Historic mega-transfer reportedly called off! Said El Mala appears to have thrown a spanner in the works for 1. FC Köln

The proposed deal valued El Mala at €45m up front, with a further €5m in easily attainable add-ons. It also included a 15% sell-on clause, a contract until 2030, and a €4m-per-year salary.

Both clubs had set a deadline for Friday, and the Bees were confident of a positive reply from the Cathedral City outfit. However, the player's camp has since changed its stance: El Mala's mother is said to be handling the talks with Brentford, who are reported to be sweetening the deal with an XXL commission for the family. According to Sky, the family has now called off the record-breaking transfer and rejected Brentford, with El Mala reportedly holding out for an offer from a bigger club. His future is once again said to be "completely open".

For both clubs, the transfer would have set a new record. Had the move gone through, El Mala would have eclipsed Anthony Modeste's €29 million transfer to TJ Quanjian in 2018 as 1. FC Köln's record sale and Dango Ouattara's €42.8 million move from AFC Bournemouth to Brentford as the Bees' biggest signing.