Hidden Gems FC: How N'Golo Kante went from almost never making it to the world's favourite footballer

But behind that smile lies a painful tragedy. When Kante – one of nine children – was 11 years old, he lost his father. He helped his mother by going garbage picking to collect a little extra money, while football was his escape, his feet and lungs his weapons. However, as Kante approached his 21st birthday, still no professional club had picked him up. Paris Saint-Germain, located just a few kilometres away, never made contact.
"He was simply too small, not spectacular enough," Ville explained to the BBC. "He didn't play for himself, but for the team."
Kante eventually stood out to one team, French side Boulogne, although he first had to join the B team, which played in the fifth division.
"When I played for Boulogne, I continued to study because I wasn't sure if I would make it as a professional player," Kante told Sky Sports. "When I was 18, I got my baccalaureate [comparable to A-levels] and then I studied accountancy for another two years."
For Kante, everything changed at Boulogne when Georges Tournay succeeded Michel Estevan as manager in the summer of 2012. Tournay reassessed the club's youth sides and spotted someone everyone else had missed: Kante.
"When I started there, I tested all kinds of young players, including him," Tournay explained to Le Figaro. "N'Golo immediately caught my eye. His movement without the ball, his technique, positioning and stamina. I wondered what on earth he was doing in the B team and immediately signed him to a pro contract."
Tournay watched in amazement as Kante continued to run for minutes on end while his team-mates were completely exhausted and collapsed after a fitness test. Kante subsequently settled into the Boulogne first team in Ligue 2 after making his debut at 21 years old when against Monaco. Boulogne did suffer relegation that season, but 'NG' would go on to further establish himself in the third tier.