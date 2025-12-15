When Antoine Semenyo heads inside following his warm-up for games at the Vitality Stadium, he always makes a brief pit stop. Next to Bournemouth's dugout, Pastor John settles in, with whom Semenyo quickly prays one more time just before kick-off. However, his faith must have been severely tested during his early years. As Semenyo drifted through various amateur teams - Kingfisher, Erith & Belvedere, and Bromley, for instance - he was scouted countless times by London's top teams. Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Millwall all offered Semenyo a trial, but all eventually turned him down.

"I was extremely frustrated," Semenyo told The Athletic. “Every three months I was scouted, and after a trial, I would be rejected again. When I was 15 and Palace told me they weren’t going to sign me, it was the nail in the coffin. I was crying in the car and thought then, 'You know what, I’m quitting. I’m not going to play football for a year'."

Semenyo did indeed give up the sport for a year, but after being urged to give it another go by his uncle, he received one last chance at the Wiltshire Sports Academy in Swindon. Semenyo scored more than 50 goals from midfield, and eventually earned a move to Bristol City. He still had to prove himself out on three different loans, but when he finally broke through at Ashton Gate, everything clicked, as Semenyo played 125 matches for the Robins, contributing to a goal on 42 occasions.

Bournemouth came knocking in January 2023 and Semenyo has gradually developed into one of the Premier League's most dangerous attacking players. Now 25, and with six goals and three assists to his name already this term, he is being linked with a winter move to either Liverpool or Manchester City, with both clubs willing to pay the Ghana international's £65m release clause.