Soham Mukherjee

Heartbreak for Tom Brady as London City Lionesses pip Birmingham City women to WSL promotion after dramatic final day draw at St Andrew's

London City LionessesBirmingham City WomenWSLWomen's football

London City Lionesses have been promoted to the Women's Super League after they held Tom Brady's Birmingham City to a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon.

  • London City needed a point to secure promotion

  • Two second-half goals helped them hold fort
  • Was the first Women’s Championship game to be shown on TV
