Heartbreak for Tom Brady as London City Lionesses pip Birmingham City women to WSL promotion after dramatic final day draw at St Andrew's

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeHeartbreak for Tom Brady as London City Lionesses pip Birmingham City women to WSL promotion after dramatic final day draw at St Andrew'sLondon City LionessesBirmingham City WomenWSLWomen's footballLondon City Lionesses have been promoted to the Women's Super League after they held Tom Brady's Birmingham City to a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon.Two second-half goals helped them hold fort Was the first Women's Championship game to be shown on TV