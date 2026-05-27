According to Sport Bild, the 19-year-old winger is poised to occupy a central role in the new Real Madrid coach's plans—specifically as Vinicius Junior's direct replacement.
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He's reportedly Jose Mourinho's dream signing. Will Real Madrid secure a Bundesliga star to replace Vinicius Junior?
Rumours of the 25-year-old Brazilian's departure have been rife for months, with wealthy Arab clubs chasing the pacey dribbler. After recent turbulence, a summer move is no longer ruled out.
Speaking to the media, he said: "I'm in no hurry to extend my contract. It runs until 2027, so there is still plenty to discuss with Madrid, and Madrid has plenty to discuss with us. Madrid is calm, I am calm. The president trusts me, and I trust him."
In Leipzig, Diomande has made a huge impact in his debut season, catching the eye of Europe's elite with spectacular performances. Although the youngster recently indicated that he would like to stay with the Red Bulls for another year, his latest comments leave room for speculation.
"RB Leipzig has helped my family a great deal. They've done a lot for me. I'm grateful, and I can repay that by delivering on the pitch. I'm in no hurry to leave the club," Diomande stated, before concluding, "What happens next will be decided later this summer. The World Cup is coming up, and after that, you never know what might happen."
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€150 million for Diomande?
The teenager is open to a move to Madrid, but Real would have to pay a hefty fee. Leipzig's management would prefer to extend his contract and keep him until at least 2027, the report still leaves the door open for a departure next summer.
RB Leipzig would only cash in if the bid crossed a certain threshold, and according to Sport Bild, that number is "closer to 150 than 100 million euros". Should Diomande shine at the upcoming World Cup, such a move would become far more likely. Madrid would have the funds, especially if Vinicius were sold.
Mourinho is already pulling the strings.
After a trophy-less campaign marred by off-field controversies, Real Madrid are poised for a pivotal change. José Mourinho is expected to return to the Santiago Bernabéu dugout and guide the star-studded squad back to success.
Although the official announcement is pending while Madrid and Benfica finalise talks, the 63-year-old Portuguese is already pulling the strings behind the scenes on squad planning.