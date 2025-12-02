'He is adult enough!' - Pep Guardiola refusing to speak to Gianluigi Donnarumma about conduct as Man City goalkeeper walks suspension tightrope

Asked whether he planned a stern conversation with his summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain, Guardiola was unmoved.

"No, he is adult enough," Guardiola said. "He will, step by step, understand things in the league and [learn] new behaviours."

Guardiola showed little appetite for revisiting Donnarumma’s yellow-card tally when he spoke on Monday ahead of City’s trip to Fulham. He responded curtly when asked whether the club were concerned about the possibility of a ban. "It is what it is," he said.

The scrutiny surrounding Donnarumma intensified after Manchester City’s dramatic 3-2 win over Leeds, when Daniel Farke suggested the goalkeeper went down unnecessarily to hand Guardiola an opportunity to issue tactical instructions at a critical moment. Leeds had fought back from two goals down to haul themselves level at the Etihad, only for Phil Foden to strike in stoppage time and secure victory.

Farke’s comments have added fuel to ongoing discussions among football lawmakers about potential rule changes to prevent teams from exploiting stoppages involving goalkeepers. Under current regulations, outfield players who require treatment must leave the pitch for thirty seconds before rejoining the action. Goalkeepers, however, are exempt due to the specialist nature of their role.

According to BBC reports, decision-makers spent considerable time debating whether this exemption should continue. One proposal gaining support would compel teams to temporarily remove an outfield player if their goalkeeper receives medical attention, thereby preventing managers from using the pause to reorganise their sides. Another suggestion involved banning players from approaching the dugout entirely during such interruptions.

