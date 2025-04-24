'Have to be focused at all times' - Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and consistently inconsistent AC Milan get lifeline after booking spot in Copa Italia final

The entire campaign has been a mess, but suddenly there is a some reason for optimism at AC Milan

Where has this been all season? For some time, Milan has so desperately needed a powerful performance, a breakout game that could theoretically get this team on track. Yet, seemingly every time they had such an opportunity, the team would fall flat. That's why Wednesday's Coppa Italia semifinal match against Inter was so big. If the season was to be saved, it had to happen now.

And, finally, Milan did it. They handled business in a 3-0 win over their fiercest rivals on the day and a 4-1 on aggregate. That win put Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and Milan into a second final of the year. What's on the line in that final? A trophy, of course, but also a Europa League spot that would, in some ways, make everything the club went through in this forgettable season worth it.

Milan were shockingly eliminated from the Champions League by Feyenoord. Their Serie A hopes continue to dwindle as even a finish in one of the European places now looks unlikely. The club is on its second manager of the season, and there's a very real chance that there will be another one coming in in time for next season.

Transfers have misfired, the atmosphere has gotten tense and a full tear-down and rebuild is in order heading into what is no doubt a crucial summer for the club. That rebuild will be made easier, though, if it begins with a trophy in hand and a place in Europe confirmed.

By booking their date in the Copa Italia final, Milan have hope and something to fight for over the final weeks of this European season.