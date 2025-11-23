Harvey Barnes dampens Scotland's World Cup hopes as Newcastle forward claims making international switch from England 'obviously isn't on my mind'

Barnes was instrumental as Newcastle returned to winning ways with a fine 2-1 victory over Premier League title contenders Manchester City on Saturday evening. He opened the scoring midway through the second half with a well-taken strike past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Newcastle's lead only lasted five minutes, however, as centre-back Ruben Dias fired City level after Eddie Howe's side failed to clear a corner. The Magpies were ahead again in the 70th minute as Barnes scrambled what proved to be the winning goal over the line after Bruno Guimaraes had hit the crossbar.

Saturday's victory over City lifted Newcastle four points clear of the relegation zone in what has been an indifferent start to the season for Howe's team. Indeed, while they have shone at St James' Park, the away form has been poor, with Newcastle one of three sides yet to win a league match on the road in 2025-26.

And talk of a potential change of international allegiance for Barnes came to the fore once more on Saturday night, with the former Leicester man keen to play down reports that he could eventually turn out for Scotland.