Harry Maguire retrial verdict: Man Utd star found guilty of non-serious assault & handed suspended 15-month sentence over 2020 brawl in Greece

The incident occurred during the break between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, one year after Maguire had joined United from Leicester City for £80m, a then-record fee for a defender. He was United's captain at the time as well as an England regular.

Speaking to the BBC shortly after his arrest, Maguire claimed he thought he was being kidnapped and said he feared for his life when plain-clothed police officers pulled over his group's minibus, threw him off the bus, hit him on the legs and told him his career was over. He also said he tried to run away, wearing one handcuff, because he did not know who the men were.

He said: "They hit me a lot on the legs. It wasn't on my mind. I was in that much of a panic. Fear. Scared for my life. I don't feel I owe an apology to anybody. An apology is something when you have done something wrong. I don't wish it on anybody. Obviously the situation has made it difficult for one of the biggest clubs in the world, so I regret putting the fans and the club through this, but I did nothing wrong. I found myself in a situation where it could have happened to anybody and anywhere."