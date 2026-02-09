Harry Kane wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs after fresh release clause revelation at Bayern

Kane is unlikely to make any decision over his future ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the ex-Spurs star insisting that the Three Lions are heading to north America with the ambition to win the whole thing.

He said: "I think it's as good as we've ever had, I think when you look at starting 11, you look at the players coming off the bench, we're going to go into the tournament as one of the favourites, we have to accept that, we've been like that now for the last few tournaments and that's part and parcel of it so we've been building, we've had a great year together with the new coach and now we look forward to obviously a big 2026."

His former Three Lions team-mate Conor Coady has also hailed the striker, insisting he is a pleasure to watch in full flight: "Harry Kane plays every minute of every game because he does the job. Playing for his country means a lot to him - it is a pleasure to watch him. I thought England were top draw tonight. The manage is in a fantastic place going into next year. It was hard at times, but the subs that came on were outstanding."