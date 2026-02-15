'He's Harry Kane!' - Vincent Kompany speaks out on Bayern Munich striker's aim to break Robert Lewandowski's 'unbelievable record' for most goals in a Bundesliga season

Bayern legend Mario Basler boldly claimed earlier this season that the England international has what it takes to surpass Lewandowski even despite exerting more energy across the pitch.

He said: "I think Harry Kane is a different kind of player. Lewandowski wasn't the type of player who worked so hard defensively. Harry Kane does that.

"Kane is sometimes deployed as a backup to Nicolas Jackson when he comes on as a substitute, and he also frequently operates in midfield, winning the ball and distributing it. I believe he has a chance to break the goalscoring record this season. For me, he is an exceptional striker and the player of the year."

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has said of his own record: "I thought to myself that I've scored 41 goals in 29 games that season. That's the figure I had in mind.

"I had broken the record by playing 29 games. I want to be honest and say that I appreciate this record even more. I'm proud of it. 41 goals in 29 games. I saw it more in that context and not whether the record would be broken or not."