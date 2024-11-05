Harry Kane's Tottenham exit left Dimitar Berbatov 'crying' with ex-Man Utd star amazed no other Premier League club tried to sign Bayern Munich 'machine'
Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that he almost cried when Harry Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich in the 2023 summer transfer window.
- Berbatov did not want Kane to leave England
- United legend almost cried striker moved to Bayern
- Was surprised to Kane had no other takers in England