Harry Kane told why he's not a ‘perfect striker’ like Erling Haaland as Gary Lineker points out key difference between Bayern Munich & Man City stars

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeHarry Kane told why he's not a 'perfect striker' like Erling Haaland as Gary Lineker points out key difference between Bayern Munich & Man City starsH. KaneErling HaalandManchester CityBayern MunichBundesligaPremier LeagueFormer England star Gary Lineker told Harry Kane that he is not a 'perfect striker' while comparing him to Erling Haaland.Lineker hails Haaland as 'perfect striker'Discussed an element of Kane's game that is differentHaaland has already scored a hat-trick this season