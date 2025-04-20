Harry Kane tipped for surprise switch to Chelsea or Aston Villa as Premier League legend Teddy Sheringham backs Bayern Munich striker to make sensational return to England
Premier League legend Teddy Sheringham has tipped Harry Kane to join Chelsea or Aston Villa as he backs the Bayern Munich star to return to England.
- Kane tipped to make a Premier League return
- Sheringham believes Kane could join Chelsea
- Believes that Aston Villa could also sign him