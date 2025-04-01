'The sky is the limit!' - Harry Kane reveals which Bayern Munich team-mate is 'one of the best I've played with' in 'best individual attributes' admission
Harry Kane has named Jamal Musiala "one of the best" he has ever played alongside as the midfielder continues to star for Bayern Munich and Germany.
- Kane names Musiala as 'one of the best'
- Believes 22-year-old can reach the top
- Bayern's second top scorer behind England star