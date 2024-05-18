De-Zerbi(C)GettyImages
Ritabrata Banerjee

Harry Kane's new coach? Roberto De Zerbi confirms Brighton departure as Bayern Munich make Italian top candidate to replace Thomas Tuchel

Roberto De ZerbiBayern MunichTransfersBrightonBundesligaPremier League

Brighton have confirmed that manager Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club at the end of the season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • De Zerbi to leave Brighton after Man Utd clash
  • Likely to join Bayer Munich next season
  • Guided the Seagulls to highest league finish
Article continues below

Editors' Picks